Former Anambra governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has hailed Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev Valerian Okeke, for his contributions to society and human development.

Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, spoke during the 40th anniversary of Bishop Okeke’s priestly ordination at the Basilica of the Holy Trinity, Onitsha. The mass was led by Francis Cardinal Arinze with over 20 bishops and many priests in attendance.

Obi described Okeke as one who has established a rich legacy of ecclesiastical engagements as minister of God, teacher and administrator. He commended the Archbishop’s love and commitment for education which were made manifest in the roles he played to ensure that mission schools were returned to the church.

Obi prayed God to continue to bless Archbishop Okeke with good health, wisdom and abundant grace to continue to shepherd the flock under him.

“As you celebrate your four decades of Sacerdotal Ordination, we join all men and women of goodwill in most sincerely wishing the Almighty Gods continued blessings on you, as you work in His vineyard and for humanity.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.