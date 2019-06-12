Vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has felicitated with the new members of the National Assembly who were inaugurated yesterday.

Speaking after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, Obi said going through election and securing the votes of the people is a thing of joy and a sign of the confidence reposed in them by the people.

Obi said the only way to repay the confidence of the people is by the new lawmakers putting service of the people and the country first and foremost before any other consideration. “You have an enormous task before you. You have to show diligence, commitment and selflessness in all that you do, especially now that our country is challenged in the area of governance.”

On the quality of the current representation, Obi said he has reservations about some people, flowing from the nature of the politics of the country, but all in all, he said it is still too early for an objective assessment.