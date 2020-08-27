Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has congratulated Mr. Kaycee Madu on his new appointment as Alberta’s new Justice Minister and Solicitor General.

In a message released by his media office, Obi hailed Madu for what he described as his exceptional and uncommon accomplishment as a politician. Eulogising him as the first black and African born to occupy such an exalted position in Canada, Obi urged him to remain committed in his resolve to contribute more positively to society and the world in general. He encouraged him to keep the flag flying.

“The recent appointment for Honourable Kaycee Madu as Alberta’s Justice Minister and Solicitor General, is indeed a thrilling news. Being the first black and African born to occupy such a significant position in Canada shows how committed he is to building a better society. I sincerely rejoice with him on this great achievement and wish him greater heights,” Obi said.

Obi pointed out that Madu’s achievement in Canada is a reminder that Nigerians are great people who excelled in their individual endeavours when given the right opportunities.