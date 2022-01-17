Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has described the lifting of ban on Twitter by the Federal Government as a welcome development.

Speaking to newsmen in Anambra, yesterday, Obi explained that Twitter, as a tool of information and communication, plays a vital role in the social and economic growth of the nation.

Obi said many people, especially small businesses, in Nigeria, depend on Twitter for their social interactions and marketing of their products. He noted that the lifting was in the overall interest of the national economy.

He had earlier faulted the ban, which he described as unfair, in a year Nigeria witnessed the lowest investment in telecoms and ICT, the supposed future of the world.

He said government should be committed to attracting foreign investors, and should have avoided the Twitter ban, which contributed negatively to it.

“The government should be committed to attracting foreign direct investments and should have avoided the Twitter ban which contributed negatively to it. This would only worsen our global perception index and make it more difficult for investors to come in.”

Obi urged government to be careful in future relationships with corporations like Twitter and consider what Nigerians would go through as a result of such strained relationships.