Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Revd Godfrey Onah, has described former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, as a man with ideas that can turn Nigeria around.

Onah stated this when Obi visited Shanahan School of Nursing and Midwifery, Nsukka and made a donation of N100 million, which he described as an investment for the upgrade of the school to a college. Onah said Obi had remained consistent in his desire for a better society right from his days as Governor of Anambra State.

Recalling how Shanahan Hospital received its first bus from Obi, Bishop Onah said: “When Obi was the Governor of Anambra State, I was discussing with him one evening when I paid a courtesy visit to him, and he discovered Shanahan Hospital had no bus. He instructed that a bus be immediately given to us and driven to the hospital in Nsukka same night.

“To show that Obi lives for humanity, he not only invested in institutions within Anambra State, but extended his tentacles to many other states, equipping the hospitals and schools with amenities that will help them function better.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.