Popular transporter, Chief Godwin Okeke (GUO) has said former governor, Peter Obi, has a share in the failure of Governor Willie Obiano in Anambra State.

Chief Okeke spoke, yesterday, during the installation of Pharm Chris Ukachukwu as the new President of Onitsha Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OCC IMA) at the Patterson Hall of All Saints Cathedral Onitsha.

He said the in eight years Obi was governor, the people of the state offered him all possible support and because he did well, he was granted the liberty to choose his successor. He said Obi cannot be excused from the blame or commendation of his successor.

Speaking at the event, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi said that no responsible Nigerians should be happy over how things had turned out in the country. He called on Nigerians to continue to have faith in the country with assurances that by their active participation, good governance would one day be enthroned.