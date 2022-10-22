From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has visited Bayelsa State in solidarity to condole with flood victims in the state over the ravaging flood across the state.

Obi who came into Yenagoa with a chopper and was received at the Government House helipad disclosed that he saw the level of destruction while on air stating that the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency on the flood situation in Bayelsa State.

“I came in through the air and I saw the impact of the flood. I have been to other places, and I have never seen this kind of destruction. The Federal Government needs to declare an emergency in Bayelsa State. No State can cope with such a disaster on its own. I also appeal to the international community and donor agencies to support the affected states. Here in Bayelsa, we need help. This destruction is unimaginable,” he said.

At the Ox- Bow Lake IDP camp, Obi told the people that he was in the state to sympathise with them and encourage them not to lose hope.

Diri in his remarks expressed happiness for the visit and commended him for being the first presidential candidate to show solidarity with the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Government has reiterated its commitment to providing comfort for citizens who are at various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state

The State Commissioner for Environment and Chairman, Bayelsa State Flood Mitigation Committee, Mr Iselema Gbaranbiri gave the assurance when speaking with journalists at the Oxbow Lake IDP camp in Yenagoa.

Gbaranbiri who disclosed that more than three thousand flood-displaced individuals are being camped at the Oxbow Lake camp added that services being rendered at the camp are being replicated in other camps.

According to him, relief materials including food items have also been distributed and the second phase of distribution will soon kick off.

He called on federal agencies to heed the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and come to the aid of the state.

“The government of Senator Douye Diri is passionate about the people and we have an obligation to stand for them in times of crises and challenges,” he said.

Also speaking the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps at preventing future flooding by building dams and dredging the River Niger in order to contain the Cameroon dam whenever it occurs.

“We call on the Federal Government to do something about this flooding. They said it was the dam in Cameroon that is causing it. Let them do something to contain the water when Cameroon releases the water.

He appealed to residents of the flood-ravaged areas to desist from building on water channels, stating that disregard for natural water channels and disposal of refuse and bottles and on drainages contributed to the current flood situation in the state.