Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said he is not desperate to be president but eager to see Nigeria work.

The two-term governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the PDP in 2019 stated this on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Douye Diri at the Bayelsa State Government House in Yenagoa.

Obi said Nigeria was a great country with untapped potentialities, noting that he is desperate to move the nation away from a consumption economy to a productive one.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He stressed that Nigeria was not working because of its unproductive state, which he said was unacceptable to the nation’s young, intelligent and smart population.

The presidential hopeful, who reeled out the statistics of agricultural value chain to Nigeria’s economy as against oil revenue, decried the level of neglect of food production in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Obi asserted that if elected Nigeria’s president, he would end the current oil revenue sharing formula and introduce a production formula, particularly in agriculture and ICT.

He said the $18 billion Nigeria gets from oil monthly cannot be compared to Facebook or Twitter, which was just sold for $44 billion.

His words: “I’m aspiring to lead this country. For me, it is not a desperate aspiration but I am desperate to see Nigeria work.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .