Former governor of Anambra and the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Peter Obi, has refuted allegation that he introduced zoning in the governorship election in the state.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Valentine Obienyem, Obi acknowledged insisted that the governorship should go to Anambra North against the position of his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at the time.

Obienyem said it was more of Obi, “in the spirit of justice and equity, that he insisted that the governorship should go to Anambra North, since the zone was yet to produce a governor at the time.”

Obienyem said Obi was trying to achieve balance of representation to avoid what was clearly unjust and capable of snowballing into crisis in the state.

Clarifying further, Obienyem said his boss’s position was equity and not to be confused with entrenchment of rotation in Anambra’s Charter of Equity or whatever it is.

“Any time the state wants rotation or any form of political arrangement, it would not be the imposition of one man because, if allowed to stand, history may interpret such as a predisposition of Obi to autocracy.

“In a democracy, decisions are by consensus and not a one-man-show,” Obienyem said.

Obienyem condemned the reference to Obi by some elements whenever divisive issues come up.

He said: “If they are looking for noble actions of Obi to commend and emulate, there are many.

“They should start by imbibing his spirit of hard work and resourcefulness that made Anambra a reference point during his tenure.

“They should emulate his insistence on saving for the state even at a time the country was undergoing its worst economic crisis that enabled him to save over N75 billion for the state.

“They should imbibe his support to education and other exploits that made Anambra to be rated as the best in road construction and financial management under him.

“These are desiderata for the growth and development of our dear state.”