From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Vice Chairman South East of the Labour Party , Agumba Innocent Okeke has said that the ex- Governor of Anambra state and the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi is a product of the suffering Nigeria youths and not a product of the South East .

He also said that , ” we are taking about an Igbo president but the president of Nigeria”.

The chieftain of the Labour Party who stated this yesterday when he paid a courtesy call to Elder Statesman Prof .Francis Dike ( SAN) and former Attorney – General of Imo state at his residence in Owerri , the Imo state capital.

He noted that massive supports for the Labour party’s presidential candidate especially by youths of the country is a clear indication that Peter Obi is a Nigerian product rather than a product of the South East.

” We are not talking about an Igbo president here what we are talking about a Nigeria president with pedigree of success both in business and as a governor with any blemish . The suffering masses of Nigeria and especially the youths who have been hard hit with collapsed economy a direct consequence of bad leadership .

Continuing , “So, the youths are looking for who will rescue Nigeria from sinking further that is why you see the new phenomenon of the OBI- DIENT USEFUL movement across the country today .It is the hand of God . Nigerians want a better deal and it is only Peter Obi who can bring that about amongst those seeking the topmost political office in the land in 2023 through the Labour party which is the party of the masses .”

He therefore , urged Nigeria youths not to mortgage their future for pittance in 2023 but to secure their future by joining the moving train.

Speaking earlier ,Prof Francis Dike(SAN) said that Peter Obi today has become the darling of the Nigeria youths because he is the only who has a clear knowledge of how to tackle the rot the Nigeria political system.

The Legal luminary who pledged his support for the presidential aspiration of Peter Obi, said he is a true Nigerian who has earned the truth of the youths .

” Peter Obi has today become even more popular today and the darling of the Nigeria youths because they have identified in him as the only one with a clear idea on how to re- direct the country which has derailed as a result of clueless leadership in the past seven years . He is also has an unimpeachable character and integrity . You can even see in his choice of a running mate. He chose another intelligent and enterprising young man with integrity and we are hopeful that with the support of Nigerians the Labour party will be triumphant in 2023″.