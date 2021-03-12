Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Emmanuel Obimma, has described the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Peter Obi, as an educational reformer.

He said Obi brought about tremendous revolution in the education sector of Anambra State.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of Holy Ghost British Academy, Obosi, a school founded by Obimma, on March 11, 2021, Obimma praised Obi for resurrecting the education sector of the state which he said, hung on life support before Obi came into power.

Obimma, also known as Ebubemuonso, said Obi’s hand over of mission schools back to the church, marked a new era of educational reforms in the state. He further testified that he did not only invested in schools, but also, helped many students to reach their full potential in life.

The cleric prayed God to bless Obi and give him a bigger platform from where he can touch more lives.

Addressing journalists after the event, Obi said he was always excited about things that helped the development of the human person, especially education.

He said investment in education is the best investment any nation desiring development can make.

He also praised Obimma for setting up the institution to cater for the educational needs of children.

The school Principal, who also benefitted from Obi’s scholarship largesse, Ezeibeanu Stephanie Ozioma, thanked Obi for his magnanimity and prayed God to continue to bless him.