From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has joined the Labour Party. Obi, who announced this, in a letter to his supporters, yesterday, charged Nigerians to join him in the quest to take back the country.

The former governor, on Wednesday, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of “recent developments within the party.”

Nevertheless, Obi, who spoke to journalists, through the Director General of his Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, gave assurance that he would be on the ballot for the 2023 polls.

The presidential hopeful in the letter to his supporters expressed appreciation to all Nigerians, especially youths, who have supported in the mission of rescuing the country. “This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

“Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination. “For me, the process of getting into this high office is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route free of rancour and one in line with my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production and that is the Labour Party, which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting the Nigerians as one family.

“I invite my fellow Nigerians to join me to take back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down,” Obi stated.

