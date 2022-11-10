From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Labour Party presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi has landed in Aba, Abia State, to meet a very large crowd at the Ngwa High School Abayi field.

Obi flew in a helicopter which arrived at the venue from Owerri and hovered within the Osisioma area before touching down at exactly 1 pm.

After some five minutes, Mr Obi, who was cheered by the mammoth crowd, could not stand the crowd, and had to rush back to the helicopter, even as security operatives including the police, DSS, Civil Defence Corps, among others could not contain the surging sea of faces with shouts of “Kerenke, Obi! Kerenke Obi.”