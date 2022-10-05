Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has said teachers form a critical and indispensable part of educational development in the nation, saying that they deserve commendation and encouragement for their role in driving national development and progress.

Obi, who made this known in his Message to mark World Teachers Day 2022, applauded all teachers in Nigeria for their sacrifice to ensure that Nigerian students, at all levels of learning, receive good educational and moral formation. He said that by their critical role in moving the educational sector forward, they are helping to drive national growth and development, which education is a critical component of.

Obi encouraged the teachers to strive daily to remain good role models to students, both in learning and in character. He also urged them to continuously improve their knowledge and skills, so as to keep pace with the dynamic and constantly evolving global education system, and be at par with their peers around the world.

He lamented that education has continued to suffer untold neglect from the government, thus leading to obvious neglect of teachers’ welfare. He said the lingering strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) exemplified the neglect education has continued to suffer due to bad governance in the country.

“It remains unimaginable that after eight months of industrial action by the ASUU, the Federal Government is yet to find a lasting solution to the issue which has lingered over the years. How can we achieve a truly progressive nation with education and teachers’ welfare continually relegated to the background,” Obi.

He called on the Federal Government to consider the future of young students, who are the major victims of the ASUU strike, and as a matter of urgency, ensure that the demands of ASUU are resolved so that the students can return to school.

Obi recalled his years as the Governor of Anambra State, how the state soared in educational development, maintaining the first position in WAEC and NECO during his administration. He revealed that the teachers in the state played a significant role in that glorious achievement.

“Just as we managed, motivated and encouraged the teachers to give their best during my years as governor of the state, we will ensure that teachers in Nigeria are well trained and motivated to remain productive in their duties, under my watch, when elected the President of the country,” Obi said.