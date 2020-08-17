Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has described recent claims by former Anambra Governor, Mr. Peter Obi of inheriting N35 billion arrears of pension and gratuity as false.

A statement by minister’s Media Office in Abuja, said it was unfortunate that Obi often chose to falsify the history of the state and assault memories of the people, in an attempt to discredit his predecessor.

“He creates a mischievous silhouette of every contribution that preceded his administration as if Anambra came into being with his ascension to office. It is certain. Mr. Obi’s problem with statistics and history is orchestrated and deliberate. It aligns well with his sustained efforts to distort, defile and destroy all previous efforts, which stood Anambra firmly on solid human and infrastructural integrity before his assumption of office in March 2006. Unfortunately, violating the memory of the people is quite a herculean task, especially where concrete facts refuse to make selves available for vitiation .

“We wish, therefore, to place on record that the payment of salaries as and when due in Anambra commenced in June 2003 under the Chris Ngige administration who also authorised the payment of two months salary arrears. The administration went a step further to invite the Nigeria Union of Pensioners and an agreement in November 2003 for a new 143 per cent rise in pension package, payable retroactively June 2003. Payment was affected in December that year with a seven-month new package arrears.”