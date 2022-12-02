From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Labour Party’s (LP) House of Representatives Candidate for Ibeju-Lekki Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Nick Chinonso Okoye, has said the only way Nigerians can take back their country is for them to vote for LP’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Okoye also asked Nigerians to have a discerning mind to understand that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) cannot bring about the much needed change in the country.

Okoye said: “Peter Obi is the person God wants to use to solve the problems of this country. So, let the voters use the emergence of Peter Obi to take back their country.”

Okoye noted that Nigerians were going through untold hardships as a result of the insincerity in which the PDP and the APC have governed the country, saying that the 2023 election is an ample opportunity that will offer succour and give every Nigerian a new lease of life.

Okoye further said the emergence of Obi and the growing popularity of the LP was an idea whose time has come in the nation’s quest for solutions to the myriads of maladies bedevilling the country.

“Labour Party is the people’s party. It is the worker’s party and our aim is to restore hope, make all sectors of the economy productive and drive away insecurity, unemployment, energy crisis and restore patriotic fervour in the citizenry,” Okoye also said.

He added that the confidence Nigerian voters are reposing in the Labour Party is already metamorphosing into structures that will galvanize the party to victory at the polls.