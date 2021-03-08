Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has called for more opportunities for women while encouraging them to aspire for greater heights in life.

In his message to mark International Women’s Day celebrated, he explained that the human person, irrespective of the gender, is capable of achieving great potential in life with the right mindset, efforts, focus and discipline.

He challenged women to do more, aspire more and occupy more positions of prominence and importance in society, by making genuine efforts to contribute to societal development.

“Leadership and human achievements are not exclusive to any particular gender. In this present age, there exist no barriers to women achievements and actualization in life.