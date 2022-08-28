From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, will today address a town hall meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The event is organised by Nigerians in Canada under the umbrella of Peter Obi Nigerian-Canadian Interest Group as part of the Good Governance Series, identifying the role of Nigeria’s Diaspora in Nigeria’s development.

This coalition of 20 socio-political associations in Canada in its quest to contribute to the political build-up to the 2023 elections in Nigeria will be having discussions with Obi on his plans to revitalize the economic situation, tackle insecurity and upgrade the health sector which is witnessing a massive brain drain of trained professionals from Nigeria.

Chairman of the group, Vwede Obahor, said: “Our initiative to have this town hall meet with the Labour Party Presidential candidate is to engage him on the economic plans he has for Nigeria. There is no doubt that Nigeria is in a worst position that was inherited when the incumbent government took over seven years ago and we want to make sure that Mr. Obi gives us a structural method through which he will tackle the insecurity, stabilize the economy, create jobs and revive the healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”

According to him, Obi will be speaking on the topic: “Positive impact of Nigeria’s Diaspora on our country’s Growth and Development.”

The meeting, which will hold at Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel and Suites, Toronto, precedes a breakfast meeting slated for Monday, August 29, 2022 with the August visitor before he departs for Los Angeles, United States.

David Ewaenosa, Communications Director for the event, said: “So many Nigerians and friends of Nigeria from all over Canada had expressed interest in attending the meeting.

“We have been working very hard to make sure that we have a very good event with our guest, and it is amazing the number of Nigerians and friends of Nigeria who have indicated interest in attending this event. As Nigerians head to the polls in some months’ time to choose a leader, it is inherent that Nigerians in Diaspora engage with the participants in the process with a view to charting a path that will be beneficial to our country. It is high time that we get the Nigeria project right.”