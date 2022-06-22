From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, held closed door meetings with the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, at his country home in Port Harcourt.

Mr. Obi, who was a former presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), before leaving the party at the wake of the party’s presidential primaries, and joined Labour Party, visited

Governor Wike in the morning.

Daily Sun gathered that several hours after the departure of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Mohammed, arrived at Wike’s private residence in Port Harcourt.

He left in the afternoon after they (Wike and Mohammed) met behind closed door. No details from their meeting.

Obi and Mohammed’s visits came barely 96 hours after Governor Dave Umahi, of Ebonyi State, had paid Wike a courtesy visit in the state capital.

It was discovered that none of the three renowned politicians briefed the media after their separate visits.

However, it was speculated that Mohammed, who was accompanied by two other chieftains of the PDP, probably might have visited the Rivers State governor in an effort for reconciliation within the party’s family.