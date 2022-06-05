Former Governor Peter Obi has expressed sadness over the death of former Chief of Staff of the Biafran Army, General Alexander Madiebo.

In his condolence message to the Madiebo family, the Igbo and Nigeria in general, Obi stated that the late general was a Nigerian in good standing, as well as a principled and gallant soldier.

Obi described his death as a huge loss to his family, the Igbo nation and the entire country, who saw him as a symbol of wisdom, courage and strength.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He noted that his good legacies left behind would continue to be appreciated by generations to come.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest, and grant all who mourn him, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .