The Palace of Eze Udo Igbo Ghana has refuted malicious online publications targeted at Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM Eze Dr. Jude Ihenetu, where it was alleged that he was involved in the arrest of some Igbo men who were allegedly holding IPOB meeting in Ghana.

In a statement signed by Media/Project Director, Obi Eziokwu Igbo Palace, Ghana, Rev. Tony Chinoyerem White, it says enemies of the palace were behind the misinformation.

In a press statement entitled, Re: Spurious, Malicious and Unverifiable claims made by one Comrade Alfred and Sunny on Facebook, it says: Though Many comments have gone on the issue of the false information put in facebook by one Comrade Alfred and Sunny aimed at tarnishing the good name and image of Eze Ndigbo Ghana, on behalf of His Majesty, Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, we categorically debunk such statements as having no iota of truth but rather see it as divisive plan to refocused us from our programmes to continually uplift the Igbo agenda in Ghana with the core value of promoting Igbo values and culture as a recognised traditional ruler.

“For the last nine years as Eze Ndigbo Ghana, Eze Ohazurume has strove to strengthen the relationship between the Igbo and our host country Ghana and at the same time to defend every Igbo man in all sector in Ghana.

“Recently Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu’s Intervention led to the release of 541 Nigerians, mostly Igbo. They were fed and given money for transportation back home.

“He has travelled to many regions here in Ghana to bring our people more especially the Igbo closer to their host country, Ghana all at his personal expense.

“It is on record that he played a vital role in ending over 25 years trade disputes between Nigerian traders and Ghana Trade Union. If he went this length to help his people, the Igbo, how will he be the same person initiating their arrest?”

The statement further said: We strongly dismissed this allegations as false. The enemies of His Majesty and Ndigbo Ghana are the ones spreading this rumour to smear his name and cause misunderstanding between him and the good people of Igbo community in Ghana.

