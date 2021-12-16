As part of its contributions to the promotion of Igbo culture in Ifako Ijaye Local Government Area of Lagos State, the Igbo community, under the leadership of Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaye, Eze Amb. Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma na tmba Ndigbo Gba gburugburu), in conjuction with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ifako Ijaye, recently held the New Yam festival. The event took place on the 20th of November at Obi Ndigbo, Ifako Ijaye, and was attended by people from all walks of life.

In his remarks Eze Ezekobi described yam in traditional Igbo society as king of crops. “Its place in Igbo cosmology is supreme. The planting of yam comes with strong emphasis on mutual love, unity peace and hard work. It equally comes withy strong emphasis on justice, equity and fairplay”

The Eze also used the occasion to carry out a poverty alleviation programme, where widows and the less privileged were given rice and other edibles.

