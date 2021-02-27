By Ingram Osigwe

Attaining the golden age is a no-mean feat. It’s a biological, natural milestone that calls for deep introspection and celebration.

One, not everyone crosses the five and zero mark. Many died on the cusp of 50, majorly at 48, 49. Secondly, crossing 50 rekindles hope of longevity.

Therefore, His Royal Highness, Eze (Sir) Ikenna C. Okoli (KSC), Okoli V, Agbakwuruibe III, the 11th Obi of Akokwa, has every reason to be grateful to God. Not only that he has attained the golden age, His Royal Majesty will be clocking 19 years on the throne of his forefathers later this year.

Come February 28, 2021 , all roads will lead to the ancient kingdom of Akokwa.That day is His Royal Majesty’s day. On that date, Nigerians from all walks of life, people of goodwill, friends, associates and well wishers will empty into Akokwa to felicitate with Agbakwuruibe 111.

The effervescent Eze ( Sir) Ikenna C. Okoli was born into the Ezesiobuna Royal Family in Obi Uzouhu Village in Akokwa on February 28, 1971.He attended St’ Peter’s Primary School, Akokwa between 1976 and 1982 where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate the same year. Thereafter, he proceeded to Federal Government College, Azare, Bauchi State and Federal Government College, Sokoto, Sokoto State where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1987.

In 1990, the young Okoli gained admission into the Abia State University, Uturu in Abia State where he obtained a BSc in Sociology/Anthropology in 1994.

Agbakwuruibe 111 is imbued with the zeal for entrepreneurship, hence after his graduation, as young as he was then, he decided to be an employer of labour as he incorporated Equipment Alliance Limited of which he is the MD/CEO.

His Royal Highness thus commenced the business of equipment leasing.Till date Equipment Alliance Limited which is also into Earths and marine equipment leasing, is still operational with Head office at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Akokwa is noted for peaceful and orderly ascension to the Obi stool. This explained the seamless emergence of Eze Okoli.After the untimely and painful demise of his late father, HRH Eze Osita C. Okoli (KSC) in the 2002, Eze Ikenna Okoli, as the first son of the late monarch and in line with the primogeniture rule of succession of Akokwa people, was chosen by his people to ascend the ancient throne as the 11th Obi of Akokwa.

The Obi of Akokwa is deeply committed to the things of God and a dedicated Christian of the Anglican communion faith. No wonder the Ideato Diocese of the Anglican Communion found him worthy of knighthood and conferred him with one.

The same year he ascended the throne the church investested him as a Knight of Saint Christopher. This was on December 8, 2002.

More wins were in store for him: On the 15th of March, 2005, the Imo State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Sir Achike Udenwa, the then Executive Governor of Imo State recognized and gazetted the name of Eze Ikenna C. Okoli as the Obi of Akokwa with effect from the 5th day of March, 2005.

HRH Eze Ikenna Okoli descended from a very long and illustrious line of rulers in the following order: Eze Okwarauhu Akokwa; Eze Dimonyegbesu Okwarauhu; Eze Ezesiobuna Dimonyegbesu; Eze Dimesoro Ezesiobuna; Eze Okwaraononihu Dimesoro; Eze Ukachukwu Okwaraononihu; Eze Okoli Ukachukwu; Eze Joseph Okoli; Eze Patrick Okoli; Eze Osita Okoli; and Eze Ikenna Okoli (Present Obi of Akokwa)

His Royal Highness, Eze (Sir) Ikenna C. Okoli (KSC), (MSI) Okoli V, Agbakwuruibe III, the 11th Obi of Akokwa is blessed with three wonderful children.

Notedly, the Akokwa ancient kingdom is a border and nodal town in Ideato North LGA of Imo state.

It shares boundaries with Aro-Ndizuogu, Uzii, Osina, Akpulu and is also a gateway to Anambra State as it shares border with Uga and Umuchu.

Akokwa boasts of many industrialists, academics and technotracts. Some of these are: Sir Tony Ezenna (Ijele Akokwa), Chairman, Orange Group; Chief Charles Anudu, MD/CEO Swift Networks Limited; Chairman of Envoy Oil ltd, Sir Linus Ojimba; High Chief Fabian A. Onwuachu (Acharaugo); President Emeritus, Peoples Club of Nigeria International and Patron/Trustee Peoples Club of Nigeria International, Chairman of Tiger foods ltd, Chief Celestine Ebubeogu (Ide Akokwa), Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017 (MBGN), Miss Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue; Late Professor (Chief) Elechukwu Njaka who founded the famous ERNEST GAMES GRAMMER SCHOOL Akokwa.

Others include late Dr. Otuokere Njaka, the second Republic deputy minority leader of the old Imo State House of Assembly,Engineer Ezekiel Izuogu, the designer of the first made in Nigeria car; John Munonye, Nigerian educator and novelist (The only Son), renowned banker and Economist, and Prof Willie Uzoaga.

• Osigwe, MD of Full Page International Communications Ltd, writes from Lagos