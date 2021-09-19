From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, His Royal Majesty, Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, and his convoy escaped death following an attack by hoodlums. The monarch is the younger brother to the Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and former Managing Director of the World Bank.

In a statement, the spokesman to the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Prince Greg Okwumba, said that the royal father was attacked when he, and his entourage, visited the Otulu Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, where he went to offer prayers.

“The Obi and members of the Council of Ogwashi-Uku visited Otulu Ogwashi-Uku Friday, September 17, 2021. The visit was largely successful and the Obi met members of the community, prayed with them and discussed with them about relevant issues.

“At the end of the visit and when the Obi was departing, cultists and thugs imported into Otulu who were aware of the visit attacked members of the entourage at the rear of the convoy. The thugs also attempted to forcefully seize a gun belonging to a law enforcement agent who escorted the Obi on the visit,” he said, adding, “The people who sponsored the thugs are known to us and will be brought to justice.”

