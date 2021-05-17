Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has felicitated with Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe,who turned 80 at the weekend.

Uzodimma, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser on Media, Oguwike Nwachuku, described Achebe as a respected monarch who is not just a blessing to Anambra, but to his country and the African continent in general.

The governor said Achebe, as the chairman of Anambra Council of Traditional Rulers, radiates uncommon wisdom and intelligence and that he has brought panache to the traditional institution in Nigeria and Anambra State in particular.

Uzodimma said he was not surprised because Achebe made his mark as an accomplished professional before answering the call of his people to occupy the revered stool of Obi of Onitsha.

“He has proven to be an inspiration to many people, particularly as he leads a life of sincerity, prudence, service to humanity, among other positive attributes that mark him out as a distinguished monarch,” the governor said.

Uzodimma prayed God Almighty to grant Achebe many more years of faithfulness and the grace of longevity of life in good health with sound mind, so that his wise counsel will be readily available for the society to tap from.