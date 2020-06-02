Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Traditional ruler of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has appealed to the federal and state governments for assistance over the gully erosion submerging buildings in an area of Onitsha.

The gully erosion on Nkisi Aroli/Obeleagu axis has swallowed about 20 buildings since it started last year and many more have been under threat within the area.

Achebe made the appeal during an on-the-spot assessment of the level of collapse of more houses in the area.

According to him, virtually every erosion situation in Anambra State appears to be man-made such as unwholesome activities.

“When on highways from Onitsha to Awka, you see all sorts of construction workers excavating the soil on virtually all vacant lands, without considering the implications of what they are doing,” he said.

“I think there is now the need to call in building plan committee, before erecting houses.

“I believe that some of the buildings in the area are not approved by the committee,’’ he said.

Achebe applauded the state government for responding promptly to the call to stop the erosion, but said more assistance is needed from the Federal Government.

He urged government and its law enforcement agencies to enforce laws on those going contrary to the rules of building plans.

President of Onitsha Improvement Union (OIU), Chike Ekweogwu, said many houses, including residential homes, schools and churches caved in as a result of the menace.

“It is more worrisome that the erosion is heading toward many buildings within the area and if not controlled after the current raining season, more houses within the Obeleagu and Nkisi Aroli axis may be wiped out,’’ he said.