Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has called for cultural renaissance as the Oreze International Arts Exhibition, an integral part of the annual Ofala festival sponsored by national telecommunication’s company, Globacom.

“Modern day visual arts started from Onitsha. The essence of Oreze is to preserve our culture through visual arts and continue what our forefathers did,” he said.

The royal majesty said the exhibition was intended to showcase the African culture to the rest of the world.

“Our aim for introducing Oreze International Arts Exhibition is to bring the world to Onitsha and take Onitsha to the world through visual arts.

The exhibition, featuring works of art of over 200 artists from Nigeria and the Diaspora, was introduced in 2013.

This year’s event marks the seventh edition under Globacom’s corporate sponsorship.

Special guest of honour, Prof. Frank Ugiomo of the Department of Arts, University of Port Harcourt, described the collection at the exhibition as a mark of distinction.

He praised the Agbogidi, organisers of the Oreze International Arts Exhibition, and sponsors, Globacom, for consistently using the forum to remind us of who we are.

He also advised visitors to the gallery, mostly visual arts enthusiasts, to take in the essence of the exhibition which goes beyond the pictorial to become a reminder of who we are as a people and a race.

Globacom’s Regional Activation Manager, South East 2, Mr. Noel Udeme, said Globacom’s support for Ofala was borne out of its belief in the festival’s capacity to help project African culture.

He said Azu Ofala on Saturday will feature Globacom’s empowerment programme where several Onitsha people will go home with brand new keke (tricycles) and LED television sets.