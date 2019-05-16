Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has commended the Commissioner of Police Anambra State command, Mr. Mustapha Dandaura and his men in their effort at fighting crime and the menace of cultism in the state.

Igwe Achebe who made the commendation when the Dandaura and some senior officers of the command paid a familiarisation visit to him in his palace in Onitsha, promised to assist the command to maintain peace in the state.

The monarch assured the CP of his maximum support and that of the community leaders towards fighting crime through active collaboration, saying that the state could only be safe when both security agents and citizens collaborate to fight crime.

Earlier in his remarks, Dandaura thanked Igwe Achebe for granting him an audience, stating that the purpose of his visit was to familiarise with the His Majesty and seek royal blessings to enable the command succeed in providing safety and security in the state.

Danduara explained to the Igwe the essence of “Operation Puff Adder” recently launched in Onitsha and sought for greater partnership with the traditional institutions in line with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu’s determination to implement community-based policing and fight cultism which is the major social problem presently bedeviling the state.