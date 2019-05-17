Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has commended the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Mustapha Dandaura’s efforts at fighting crime and cultism.

Achebe made the commendation when the commissioner of police and some senior officers of the command paid him a familiarisation visit at the palace in Onitsha.

The monarch, who promised to assist the command towards maintaining peace, assured the CP of his maximum support and that of the community leaders towards fighting crime in the state through active collaboration.

He said the state could only be safe when both security agents and citizens collaborate to fight crime.

Dandaura said the visit was to seek his royal blessings to enable the Command succeed in providing safety and security.

Danduara explained to the Igwe on the essence of “Operation Puff Adder” recently launched in Onitsha and sought greater partnership with the traditional institutions in line with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu’s determination towards the implementation of community-based policing and the ongoing fight against cultism which is the major social problem presently bedevilling the state.