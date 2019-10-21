Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe has decried the alarming rate of youth restiveness in the country which he said needs urgent attention of families, government and religious institutions.

Achebe, however, advised parents to assist government, traditional institutions and stakeholders by reporting such recalcitrant children to the palaces of traditional rulers in their communities or law enforcement authorities for reforms.

The monarch who stated this when he received the Director, Centre for Strategic Leadership and Youth Orientation, Dr. Kingsley Ubaoji at traditional rulers council office at Government House, Awka said: “It is only through reforms that such excesses can be curtailed.”

Achebe explained that such increasing menace was an offshoot of where youths had been used to achieve election malpractices.

He noted that after being reformed, if they still engage in restiveness and vices such as drug addiction, cultism, robbery, and other anti-social vices, they would be handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

The royal father said that the effect of cultism was alarming as according to him greater effect is on individuals, who were involved in such acts that lead to destruction.

He said it was regrettable that nothing good could come out of cultism rather it could lead to deaths, drug abuse, sexual assaults, gambling, vandalism and intimidation.

According to Achebe, cultism leads to loss of moral values in young people as the practice of vengeance and violence negates objective thinking.

Igwe Achebe further condemned use of youths as political thugs while applauding the centre for championing the cause of youths.

In his response, Director of the centre Dr. Ubaoji expressed joy at the reception accorded him by the traditional rulers and called for partnership and support of royal fathers in bringing youth restiveness to the barest minimum.

He enjoined them to key into a programme of non-governmental organisations planning for the future that would be sustainable in tackling youth restiveness and other vices in the communities.