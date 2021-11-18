Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, has called on Anambra State and the Federal Government to show more interest in the take-off of the operations of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre which he says now appear to be at a standstill.

He spoke at the Zik Lecture series held in Awka, Anambra State on November 16, 2021 in commemoration of the birthday of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, first president of Nigeria and Owelle of Onitsha.

The lecture series was instituted by Senator Ben Obi. The faculty of social sciences of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has been organising the event since 2011.

Th royal father thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the completion of the physical structure of the Zik Mausoleum, and its commissioning following neglect and abandonment of the project by previous administrations.

He, however, observed that following the commissioning of the mausoleum, not much has happened with regards to the take-off of its operations.

“Although the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has established the Presidential Committee for the Management and Maintenance of the Zik Mausoleum, it is difficult to point to any substantial outcome.”

He added that “with the completion of the physical structure, arrangements for the take-off of the operations of the mausoleum including its management should come under the purview of the National Commission of Museum and Monuments which has statutory responsibility for museums and monuments. We believe this would facilitate commencement of the operations of the mausoleum.”

He also pointed out that the theme of this year’s lecture: ‘Security, Governance and Nation Building’, is a direct opposite of present day realities.

“Since the civil war, Nigeria has never had security challenges as it is today,’’ he said, adding that the lecture is therefore part of the effort to find solutions to the security, and governance challenges facing the nation.”

