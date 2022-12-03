The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe; wife of the former Premier of the Eastern Region and first President of Nigeria, the late Rt. Hon. Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dame Prof Uche Azikiwe; former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Dr. Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo; former Nigerian Ambassador of Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde, Amb. Justina Eze, and Chief Maxi Ukuta, on Friday, lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for upholding the legacy of Dr Azikiwe.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Centre, the former Enugu residence of Dr Azikiwe known as old Premier Lodge, which the government renovated and furnished, the leaders commended the governor for all the outstanding things he had done to immortalise the foremost nationalist. They described Governor Ugwuanyi as a true leader who has shown enormous commitment and passion for the preservation of what the great Zik of Africa represents to Ndigbo, Nigerians, Africans and the world, adding that the idea to immortalise the Nigerian statesman and tell his inspiring story for reference purposes, tourism and posterity is commendable.

In his speech, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe, applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for “his zeal and steadfastness in ensuring that the legacy of Nnamdi Azikiwe is not swept under the carpet”, adding that posterity would always remember the governor for the gesture.

The Royal Father further expressed gratitude to the governor “for all the things you have been doing to uphold the legacy of Nnamdi Azikiwe, and support the family he left behind”.

Speaking on the edifice and what it represents as a historical, educational and tourist monument to remember the great Zik of Africa, Igwe Achebe revealed that “young people could come here and appreciate the efforts of our leaders past, their philosophies, their leadership principles, their sense of humility so that we can emulate them.”

On her part, Zik’s wife, Prof. Uche Azikiwe stated that “the family of late Nnamdi Azikiwe will never forget Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State”, revealing that the governor’s humility is unprecedented.