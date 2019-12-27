Obi of Awka, Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has condoled with the President/CEO of Beloxxi Industries Limited, Obi Ezeude over the death of his elder brother, Emmanuel Ezeude.

The monarch visited the country home of the Ezeudes at Ubuluenu Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area to conveyed his sympathy and that of Onitsha clan to the bereaved.

Obi Achebe, who was accompanied on the visit by the Mr. Francis Anyakwo, Managing Director/CEO of Prime Sources Limited and his wife, urged the family to endure the loss.

He also reminded Ezeude that his elder brother, who passed ohm at the age of 72 in Houston, Texas, USA was an astute businessman and a man of noble character.

He admonished the entire family to take pride in the exemplary life of the senior Ezeude, and to remain in peace and unity in honour of their patriarch who was a unifying force in the family.

CEO of SagePack Nigeria Limited and the Beloxxi Group CEO thanked the monarch for identifying with them at a trying moment.

He said the visit by the monarch was a sign of honour and privilege for the Ezeudes.

He described the monarch’s visit as traditional blessing to him and the family.