Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe has warned youths against cultism, drug addiction and other social vices capable of ruining their lives.

Igwe Achebe, who gave the warning during his 18th Ofala festival at Palace Arena, Onitsha, Anambra State, urged the youths to focus on gaining visibility at the national and international levels.

Reiterating his commitment to youth development, Achebe disclosed that several measures were underway to ensure youths were meaningfully engaged. He noted that youths had demonstrated that they could lead effectively and responsibly if given the opportunity to do so.

The growing spread of commercial activities to the nooks and crannies of the city has become alarming. No section of the city has been spared, including residential areas which have now become thoroughfares for vehicular traffic. The key factor that would assist in de-bottleneck in the traffic conundrum in the city would be the dualize town of Awka road and Onitsha-Otuocha road,” Achebe stated.