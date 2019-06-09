Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the suspension of the licenses of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Powers.

Speaking to newsmen at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Obi described the suspension order as “an affront on the freedom of the press and speech as enshrined in our constitution.”

He also condoled with the Managing Director of Thisday newspaper, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife and prayed God for the repose of the deceased’s soul and to also grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In a similar reaction, a former national president, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lanre Ogundipe, decried the suspension order, saying it was brutish and unconstitutional.. “The suspension order is an attempt by the government to clampdown on the press, using AIT/ RayPower to test the ground whether or not the media industry can be arm twisted or subjugated in its crusade against injustice and maladministration. Closing down the station on a trump charges as portrayed by NBC is inimical to the freedom of press,” he said.

However, the NBC, reacting to the Friday’s order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which restored the suspension, insisted that the ex-parte order granted Daar Communications Plc predated the suspension of its broadcast license.

In a statement signed by its management and made available by Ekanem Antia, an Assistant Director, Public Affairs, the commission also debunked the claim by the Managing Director of the Daar Communication, Tony Akiotu, that security operatives had besieged its premises.

The NBC said the case was filed sequel to a motion ex-parte dated 30th of May, 2019 and filed on 31st of May, 2019, by Daar Communications Plc.