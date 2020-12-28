As part of his continued efforts to uplift education in different parts of the country, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, recently visited the School of Medical Laboratory Science, Nkpor (SOMLAN) and donated N1.5 million to help them provide for their educational needs.

During the visit, Obi reinstated his commitment to education, which, as he had always said, remained a sure path to national development.

SOMLAN was conceived, established and commissioned by Mr Obi on May 6, 2014, as part of his Millenium Development Goals (MDG) projects, as governor of Anambra State. The Institution is managed by Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation.

Obi appreciated the church in general and the school management in particular for helping the government provide good and standard education to the public. He encouraged them not to rest on their oars in raising responsible citizens who contribute positively to society, while advising the students to take their education seriously and remain of good behaviour.

Speaking on behalf of Superior General, Immaculate Heart Congregation, Mother Mary-Claude Oguh, the Education Secretary of the Congregation, Rev Mary-Amanda Nwagbo, thanked Obi for all he had been doing for them.

She said if all the stories of Obi’s benevolence were to be told in the media, the world would stand in awe. She encouraged him to continue spreading love to all, ‘that God who sees the hearts of men will bless him’.

Head of School/Principal of SOMLAN, Rev Sr Maria Uzochukwu Ozor, described Obi’s consistent support as second to none.