From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Mr. Peter Obi has predicted that Nigeria will experience more economic and social economic problems in the coming years except there is a change of leadership.

Obi who disclosed this at Owerri, the capital of Imo while on a courtesy call to the executive members of the party on Thursday also noted that their may not be an end to the insecurity challenge in the country which he has attributed to the negligence of previous administrations to address it,but affirmed that his administration if voted into power will seek a permanent solution to the menace.

The former Anambra State governor has also promised to alleviate poverty in the country by engaging the youths in meaningful employment. He regretted that the present leaders are are currently interested in consumption economy and not production, a situation which he noted has caused the country more borrowings and debt.

He said “Our economy is collapsing ,insecurity ,poverty everywhere ,Our insecurity situation will get worst because of leadership failure over the years, we have more people living in poverty ,that is why we are having crisis, a country where its youth have 35 percent unemployment rate,15 million are out of school children, we don’t have resources again because Nigeria is borrowing and not earning ,whatever comes in is used to service debts.

” We are currently under consumption and not production ,no country can survive like that ,but we would move Nigeria from consumption to production.” Obi vows.

Explaining how to solve insecurity challenges bedevelling the nation, Obi said “We would use two ways to fight insecurity ,we would first use the natural way to fight it, there must be means of livelihood ,if it is provided, insecurity will be minimal.” Obi said.

Earlier, a former presidential aspirant of the party, Doyin Okupe who accompanied him on the visit said he has decided to join Obi in his quest to be the president of Nigeria because it is the turn of Ndigbo.

Okupe also emphasised that a president of Igbo extraction would end the injustice meted to the people of the south east.

“I’m not a lone in this handshake across the Niger for Peter Obi,,, many people do not know that I have a lot of backing from my people from the south west, we have agreed that it is the turn of the south east and it is only a president from the zone that will end this civil war.

” We must end this civil war and we would begin by voting for the south east in 2023. PDP parades good candidates but Obi stands out among them all”. Okupe said.