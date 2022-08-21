By Merit Ibe

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has proffered right leadership as potential solution to the myriad of challenges bedeviling the country’s economy.

Obi made the remark at the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA)

3rd Quarter Council meeting, where the association hosted the presidential candidate, challenging him on his plans towards fixing the innumerable problems facing the country’s ailing economy.

At the interactive session, the presidential candidate stated his intention to use the opportunity to acquaint himself with the challenges that business operators were facing in the country which militate against the growth of the economy.

National President of NACCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala, stated that NACCIMA is an association of business people, which focuses on advocacy, trade promotion and business development.

Udeagbala pointed out that the objective of the session was to ensure that the views and concerns of the association finds its way into the political sphere, especially during this electioneering year.

He noted that NACCIMA which is a non-political umbrella body of all the chambers of commerce across Nigeria, was making efforts to ensure similar interactive sessions with the flag bearers of every political party.

“The association is also saddled with the responsibility to inform government on the effect of its policies on the private sector and to ensure that government continues to improve the business environment to ensure an ease of doing business,” Udeagbala said

Questions posed by members on economic issues as it affects businesses, included insecurity, exchange rate management, port congestion, power sector reform, youth unemployment, ASUU strike, agriculture, mass emigration / brain drain and so on,

Responding, obi said most of these challenges were due to human factor, which can be solved with the right leadership.

