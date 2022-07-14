From Ndubuisi Orji, Okwe Obi and Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday led chieftains of the party to Osogbo, Osun State, to rally support for the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, the flag bearer of their party in the Saturday governorship election.

He said the candidate of the party, if given opportunity, would take Osun from a consumption to production state.

Obi berated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for a statement credited to him during the mega rally held at the Osogbo city stadium on Tuesday, that Labour Party members are labourers.

He urged the people of the state to vote for the labour party so that their children can have a job.

He said, “vote for people that will work for you, who want to change Nigeria and the only way we can change Nigeria is to remove all these people who have put Nigeria to where it is for the past 23 years. This is time for them to go.

“Somebody said they will labour till death. When they talk like that, when they show you hatred, the labour party will show them, love. There is dignity in labour, Labour Party wants to move Nigeria from consumption to production. You cannot do production without labour. So, there is dignity in labour and those who have laboured will get their reward, that is what we want to do in Nigeria. We don’t want the monkey to work again, bamboo to chop.“We want to recover your future, they have no job, no food, your children are not in school, their children are schooling overseas, this is the time for you to recover Nigeria; this is the time for you to take back Nigeria, they are owing salaries, they are owing pensions, those people that are working hard have not been paid,” Obi added.

The governorship candidate of the labour party, Lasun Yusuf, said the result of the Saturday election will shock his co-contestants.

He said, “I read something that I’ll not get votes, but it will shock them. Saturday is here already. By July 16, I know Osun State will vote for me and it will shock them.”