Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Waheed Bakare, Saturday New Telegraph Editor and Chief Oko Uchendu, Chairman PDP Nnewi North, describing their death as painful loss.

In a statement by his media aide, Obi said they will be missed for their respective contributions to journalism and democracy.

“Mr. Waheed Bakare’s contributions to journalism and the media industry will be forever remembered. He made very visible impacts in different media houses, a pointer to the fact that he was good at his job. Chief Oko Uchendu will also be missed by the entire PDP Family, for his contributions to the growth of the party and democracy in general.

“ We cannot question the will of the Almighty, who has the power of life and death.”

Obi sends his condolences to the families of Bakare and Uchendu, praying God to strengthen them through these challenging moments in their lives while encouraging those affected by their death to be consoled by their ennobling legacies.