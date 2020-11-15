Obinna Odogwu, Awka

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Inter-Party Affairs, Senator Ben Ndi Obi and members of the National Assembly stormed Awka, the Anambra State capital for the grand reception of the party’s chairman in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, by the Anambra Central Senatorial District of the party.

Also at the event were the former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih; member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Chris Azubogu; his Awka North and South counterpart, Hon. Chinedu Onwuaso; and Oseloka Obaze who was the governorship candidate of the party in the state in 2017.

Governorship candidates of the party at the event were Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, Mr Val Ozigbo, Hon. Chris Azubogu, Dr Godwin Maduka, and others.

Speaking at the event, Secondus who was represented by the National Youth Leader of the party, S. K. E. Ude-Okoye, said that the PDP would do everything possible and legitimate to reclaim Anambra in next year’s governorship election, which he said was originally controlled by the party.

He said that the successes recorded by the party during the 2019 general election wherein the party won two of the three senatorial zones in the state and about six House of Representatives seats were indications that the party was doing well in the state.

In his speech, Azubogu who spoke on behalf of other National Assembly members said that the lawmakers were impressed with the leadership of Nwobu in the state. They said that the peace and harmony in the state chapter of the party showed that the Nwobu-led exco was on the right track.