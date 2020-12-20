The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has narrated to the students of Gregorian College, Ogidi, Anambra State, how he was able to struggle his way through life, saying that education played a huge role in his journey to success.

Speaking when he visited the college of over 270 students, Obi recalled he had earlier visited the school when their dormitories were razed by fire and promised to assist them because of his love for education.

He advised the students not to take lightly the moral and intellectual formation they received from their teachers, adding that he was able to ascend through the rungs of the ladder because of his commitment to moral and educational formation.

Obi said he would never be tired of preaching the importance of education, stressing the overwhelming role education plays in personal and national development.

Welcoming Obi to their school, the principal of the college, Rev Sr Joseph Ann Anokwu, praised Obi for his consistent contributions to nation building.