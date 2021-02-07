Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has expressed shock and disbelief over the reported disruption of Walk for Life programme being organized by Mr. Valentine Ozigbo at Nnewi area of the State .

In a release from Obi’s Media Office, signed by Mr. Valentine Obienyem, Obi said that what Anambra people expected to hear at this time was the programme that those seeking various elective positions had for the people and workable strategies they had in place for the effective implementation of such programme in the overall interest of the state.

Describing what happened as shameful and a throwback to superseded ways, Obi said that politics all over the world had passed the stage of thuggery to a stage where those seeking power are expected to behave like statesmen and women who have the interest and progress of the state at heart, rather than the crude mentality of acquiring power by all means and thereafter becoming confused on what to do with the power so acquired.

Hoodlums, under the cover of anonyminity, destroyed some materials meant to be used by Mr. Valentine Ozigbo for his Walk for Life programme in Nnewi last Saturday.