By Gilbert Ekezie, Lagos

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election Mr Peter Obi has called on Christians across the country to engage in fervent prayers for political office holders so that God would touch their hearts to use public funds for the public good.

He made the request on Sunday at the 2-day international interdenominational crusade titled, “And the enemy submitted”, organised by The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement at its headquarters, Odofin Park Estate, by Ijesha Bus Stop, Lagos.

Obi said the power of prayers can go a long way to changing the narratives in Nigeria, especially at the present time of economic hardship.

Obi, a frequent participant in the church’s crusades, noted that he was at the event to worship with the people of God and to seek God’s face in his present and future endeavours.

“I am here today, usual to worship with you, my own people of God. As a member of The Lord’s Chosen family, I have always been part of the crusades for over 20 years, and all that I can ask you today is, as you pray, do remember your country Nigeria, and pray for our leaders to use public funds for the public good… In your prayers, I also want you to remember Nigerians who are suffering in their own country.”

The former governor of Anambra State said his prayer point is for God to give Nigerians a leader who will lead by a good example and provide for the needs of the people.”Our people are suffering a lot and we need someone who will save the country from the present hardship.”

