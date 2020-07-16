Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has called on youths to learn more skills that would help them in the future even as he urged governments to take investments in vocational and technical education more seriously.

Obi stated this while celebrating the World Youth Skills Day, yesterday, saying it was important for the government to invest heavily in vocational and technical education to the benefit of the youths.

He said the realities of today’s world have shown that everyone required some skills to succeed, irrespective of intellectual abilities. He said by investing in vocational and technical education, government would equip youths with requisite skills to compete in the international market.

“A good investment in basic education both at primary and secondary levels will empower the youths with requisite skills to be able to compete globally in science, technology, ICT, engineering and other fields of endeavour. Therefore, governments must look closely at vocational education and strengthen skill acquisition among the youth. The educational curricula of schools should also reflect skill acquisition as an integral part in the formation of a productive youth well equipped for global impacts,” Obi said.

While wishing Nigerian youths well in their endeavours, he reminded them that their future was in their hands, and advised that they engage in productive skills acquisition without waiting for government. The World Youth Skills Day 2020 themed: “Skills for a Resilient Youth” was powered by the United Nations, UNESCO, International Labour Organization (ILO) and others.