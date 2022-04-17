By Enyeribe Ejiogu, Cosmas Omegoh, Lukman Olabiyi, Gilbert Ekezie (Lagos), Tony Osauzo (Benin), Paul Osuyi (Asaba), Rose Ejembi (Makurdi), Abel Leonard (Lafia), Fred Itua (Abuja), David Onwuchekwa (Nnewi), Okwe Obi, Ndubuisi Orji (Abuja).

In the spirit of the redemptory work of the risen Christ, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi has urged Christians to translate the teachings of humility and love for one another imbibed in the Lenten period, in their relations with fellow countrymen and women.

Obi who made the remarks in his Easter message, also urged Christians to show commitment to the wellbeing of the country and remember her in their prayers.

“I urge us to spare time to pray for our country Nigeria, especially in its present trying moments, occasioned by debilitating economic challenges, ethnic strife and spiralling insecurity. Let us also ask God to direct our leaders on the path of honesty and sincerity as the country inches into an election programme, next year.”

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his Easter message called on the people of the state and indeed all Nigerians to take advantage of the historic event to advance peace, intensify prayers and commit themselves to God.

He enjoined Nigerians to deeply appreciate the great reason for the celebration, come closer to God and dedicate themselves to virtues that would promote peace, love, unity and progress of the country.

Ugwuanyi reassured the good people of Enugu State of his resolve to continue to serve them with the fear of God, and to work assiduously towards the advancement of peace and good governance in the state, for the wellbeing of the people.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule while felicitating Christians urged them to pray for God’s intervention in the spate of security challenges that have beset the country just as he enjoined to also pray for the continuous socio-economic development of the state.

On his part, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this Easter to rethink their humanity. He said the essence of humanity is love of God and love of neighbour as exemplified by the sacrificial love of Jesus Christ.

In his Easter message to Nigerians and Imo people, Uzodinma said: “As clearly defined by Christ, the essence of our humanity is to love God and one another and be ready and willing to make sacrifices for the love of humanity.”

The governor regretted that some politicians had allowed the quest for power and wealth to rob them of their humanity. He urged such people to have a rethink.

He deplored the level of insecurity in the country and Imo State and called on the sponsors and perpetrators to sheath their swords in the spirit of Easter.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said the season of Easter is a time to reflect on the significance of the sacrificial death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said importantly, Jesus’ resurrection rekindles hope of a better future having conquered death.

Governor Diri in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, urged Christians, Nigerians, and, indeed, the people of Bayelsa State to rededicate themselves to the lessons of Jesus’ death and resurrection.

“Importantly, His resurrection and defeat of death rekindles hope for everyone that believes in Him,” Diri said, adding, “Our country is going through challenging times at the moment. Easter is therefore a time not to despair but a season to renew hope of a better future for Nigeria and Bayelsa in particular.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State urged Christians to pray for socio-economic and political rejuvenation of Nigeria in order to stem insecurity, political and economic challenges currently plaguing the country.

Okowa noted that the resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolised in Easter, remained a turning point in the lives of Christians.

In the wake of the worsening insecurity and the inordinate contest for advantage Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has reiterated the need for peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians as the needed elixir for development to take place.

Ortom described an atmosphere of peace and cooperation between the government and the governed as the needed ingredient for any development or progress to take place in any nation.

“Nigeria would be a beautiful country and a better place if we live in harmony with one another in an egalitarian society where every citizen is free to ply his or her legitimate trade in any part of the country without fear of molestation or intimidation and according to the dictates of the law.

Governor Godwin Obaseki urged Christian faithful to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would engender development and ensure lasting peace and unity in the country. He said Christians should reflect on the purpose of Easter celebration with a renewed hope for a better Nigeria, and be a part of the process of rebuilding the country.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential and former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim in his Easter message urged Nigerians to strengthen their commitment to love, and sacrifice for each other and Nigeria, stressing that Easter marks the greatest sacrifice ever made for the betterment of mankind when Jesus Christ offered himself to be crucified for the redemption of world.

The PDP chieftain lamented the difficulties Nigerians are passing through as a result of bad economy and worsening insecurity in the country, but expressed the hope that will God hearken to the cries of Nigerians by giving them a new set of good leaders that will lead the country from 2023.

Similarly, Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. Dr. David Imuse (rtd) urged Christians not to lose sight of the lessons of love and sacrifice which are the hallmarks of the annual festival of Easter.

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, while expressing sadness that Nigeria had not “lived up to the promises she held at independence due partly to systemic injustice as well as ethno-religious and sectional discriminations and recriminations that have combined to slow down the nation’s match to greatness” he enjoined Nigerians to tread the path of love, justice, and peace in their relationship with one another to engender national cohesion and development.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale, called on all Nigerians to embrace the wonderful message of Easter exemplified in the selfless sacrifice of Jesus Christ, who offered himself willingly to die on the cross of Calvary in order to redeem mankind from sin and eternal damnation, stressing that such a measure of self-sacrifice for the common good is expected of everyone, particularly those in leadership positions in the country, in order to bring about genuine progress, peace and hope for the nation at this period of excruciating pain brought about by failure of leadership over the years and the dwindling economy.

On the reality of the current desperate situation in the country, he said: “The high level of insecurity is very real in our time. The brutal killings that are reported almost on a day-to-day basis create fear and panic. The most recent are the massacres in Plateau and Benue states even as violence is reported in other parts of the country. Our government must rise up to its responsibility. The hardship that our people are facing today arise from the fact that over the years, the leadership of our country has often been concerned about parochial ethnic, religious and narrow interests instead of the common good. We must realise that individual personal good, security etc. can be assured only if the good of every individual person is attained. Both leaders and people must renounce the path of selfishness and greed that we are pursuing now. If we learn to love one another as Christ loves us, then we can build a better society where all would be able to develop and grow at their own pace and actualise their God-given visions and dreams as children of God.”

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, in his message reassured Christian faithful that by the “power of Jesus Christ’s resurrection today, the challenges of humanity including physical, spiritual, political and economic challenges that are distorting the progress of man shall become eradicated.”

The Bishop on the Niger, Rt Reverend Dr Owen Nwokolo advised the Federal Government to tackle insecurity frontally with the creation of job opportunities for the teeming youth population who are unemployed.

Bishop Nwokolo argued that since the youth constituted the vibrant segment of the population, governments at all levels should double their efforts to ensure that adequate provision was made for gainful employment, skill acquisition and also enabling environment for self-employment to properly keep the youth busy.

The Bishop said with this done, the rate of security challenges would reduce drastically across the country, adding that any government that had no clear-cut, genuine and sustainable empowerment programmes for its teeming youth would always be grappling with security challenges.

In the spirit of Easter, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), felicitated with Christians and appealed to Nigerians to show love and remain peaceful.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ambassador Agbo Major, in a statement yesterday urged citizens not to give up on the country because of the economic hardship and insecurity. He said Nigerians should be willing to contribute to national development.

Primate of the Church of the Lord (Aladura) Worldwide, Most Rev. Rufus Ositelu, urged all politicians and stakeholders to let patriotism and selfless service be their watchwords throughout the electioneering campaign, during and after the forthcoming elections.

Ositelu gave this advice to politicians and stakeholders in his Easter message and also urged believers to emulate Jesus Christ by living a selfless life of sacrifice and love for one another.

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, opined Easter renewed the hope that Nigeria could still overcome her challenges and emerge greater and stronger through the faith, prayers, and unity of citizens, noting that the nation’s woes were mainly those of misgovernance and mismanagement of her diversity.