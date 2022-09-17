From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

OBI-DIENT protesters are currently marching in Abakaliki Ebonyi state.

Earlier, security operatives made unsuccessful attempts to disrupt the solidarity march.

The security agents had used teargas to disperse the protesters at Pastoral Centre Mile 50 before the commencement of the protest.

But shortly after, they regrouped and commenced the protest.

As at the time of this report, the protesters have just returned to Pastoral Mile 50 where they started.

They had moved from Pastoral Centre to G-hostel junction from where they moved to Spera ndeo junction to Vanco and now back to Pastoral Centre.