War of words has developed between the camps of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) as Obi-Datti Media Office, yesterday, flayed the comment by Mr. Dele Alake, spokesman of the former Lagos State governor that the LP candidate cannot name any legacies of his years of governing Anambra State and, therefore, cannot be compared to his APC counterpart as groundless.

The Obi-Datti media team, in a statement, said: “Alake is certainly among those Lagosians who believe Nigeria begins and ends in Lagos and may not have crossed the Niger in his lifetime. He might not have been to Anambra and had been too biassed to read up the LP candidate’s records in the public domain. Suffice it to say that Obi’s records won him numerous awards, including “Governor of the Decade” while Alake’s paymaster ruled Lagos State.

“The most the media can remember about Alake’s principal is his huge internal revenue harnessing which we now know has boosted one Bourdillon family’s income.

“Alake also claimed that Obi’s business is anchored on imports that destroy the economy and that he was no where when his principal struggled for democracy. Again, the attack dog is either mischievous or ignorant about Obi being the only chief executive of his era with the most investment of state funds that not only boosted the economy but also provided jobs. Not to talk of Obi’s education policy that has taken Anambra State from number 29 to 1 in the School Certificate performance index.

If Alake is current he should not have celebrated Asiwaju’s role in democracy struggle because it has been diminished since it was revealed that he lobbied to be made a Minister in late Sani Abacha’s government and only joined NADECO after he was rejected by the juntas.

“However, Alake gave out one fact that the Media Office agrees with: indeed, Obi cannot be compared to Alake’s candidate. Yes, they are not comparable; Obi is highly verifiable, but Alake’s man is not; Obi has an origin; Alake’s has none; Obi has educational credentials; his counterpart has affidavits; Obi is whole and hearty and ready to face the challenge of leading Nigeria, the other candidate acts by proxy; Alake’s man says it’s his turn to rule Nigeria, Obi says it’s the turn of Nigerians to take back their country.

“Indeed, there is no basis for comparison between the duo.

“We are in sympathy with these attack dogs who need to keep attacking the man they claim has no structure and is just a social media wave instead of selling their structured candidate. All they seek is to mention Obi to be able to trend. The Obi-Datti tag team is in the market with their content which is resonating with Nigerians, let Alake’s enter the stage and sell himself, never again will anybody become Nigeria’s President through fake and unsubstantiated packaging.”