From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised to initiate and drive programmes and policies that would herald increase in power generation by 200 per cent if he is elected president in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

In a tweet on Thursday, the former Anambra governor, said he will also lay special emphasis on other critical infrastructures that would help drive socio-economic transformation of Nigeria.

He said in the tweet that “we intend to lay special emphasis on critical infrastructure, especially Power to ensure a clear measurable increase of 200 per cent of current generation, transmission and distribution.”

He said the desired success will be achieved within the shortest possible time through Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

Obi also disclosed that he will aggressively pursue modalities for raising the national internet penetration as well as increased contribution of ICT to overall economic growth that would aid national development.

He added: “We will tweak the security architecture by offering each arm or agency lead in areas where they have comparative advantage.

“We will tackle insecurity robustly through an aggressive increase in personnel and equipment and inclusive training of operatives in our security agencies.”