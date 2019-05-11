The Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has advised Nigerians especially the wealthy ones to engage in genuine philanthropy and assistance to the poor for them to enjoy genuine peace and happiness. Obi said this yesterday when, as part of his Easter Programme, he visited the Aguata Anglican Diocesan Hospital at Umunze.

Explaining, Obi said : “Spending for the right cause, rather than wasting money on champagne and epicurean indulgence brings genuine peace and satisfaction to the soul. And there are many ways to do so, some of which are support for education, health, youth empowerment and community development.”

Obi who donated one million naira to the hospital to assist them in what he called “caring for the sick”, thanked the church for their continued efforts towards education, health care delivery, youth development and other areas they compliment the efforts of the government.

Speaking during the event, the Anglican Bishop of Aguata, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, represented by Ven. Dr. Kamto Obi thanked Mr. Peter Obi for recognizing the position of the Church and partnering with her in the service of the people. He called on those in government who are genuinely interested in service to see the Church as partners in progress.

It will be recalled that Mr. Peter Obi, as part of his 2019 Easter celebration, decided to visit 50 hospitals across the country. He was accompanied yesterday by his former Commissioner for Information, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna.